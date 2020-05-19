Energy
May 19, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petronas says completed 50% farm-down in offshore interests in Suriname

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd on Tuesday said it had completed a 50% farm-down of its participating interest in an offshore block in Suriname to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil .

The deal was made between Petronas Suriname Exploration & Production B.V. and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname B.V. for Block 52 in the Suriname-Guyana basin which covers over 4,700 square km (1,800 square miles).

With the completion of the farm-down, Petronas will focus on drilling of a well in the third quarter of this year and acquiring new three-dimensional seismic data of the entire block, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below