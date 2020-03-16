Petronas-Aramco refinery complex in Malaysia closed after fire

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - The Pengerang refinery complex in southern Malaysia owned by Petronas and Saudi Aramco has been shut down after a fire over the weekend killed five people, the joint venture company said on Monday.

“The emergency response team is working closely with the relevant authorities and the situation is under control and the site is shut down,” PRefChem, the joint venture, said in a statement.

Authorities said earlier that the fire on Sunday killed five and injured one person. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Jason Neely)