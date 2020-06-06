CEO Wan Zulkiflee of Malaysia’s Petronas to resign, says Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - The President and Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, will be resigning from the company soon, state media Bernama reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Bernama said Wan Zulkiflee, who has lead the state-owned oil firm for five years, is expected to announce his resignation soon and will be succeeded by an internal candidate.

In a statement, Petronas declined to comment on “market rumour or speculation”.

“Official announcements, if any, will be made at the appropriate time,” the company said in an email response to Reuters. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)