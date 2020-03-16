Fire, explosion at Petronas' oil refining complex at Pengerang

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - A fire and explosion occurred at the Pengerang refining and petrochemicals complex in southern Malaysia, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing the Petronas-Saudi Aramco joint venture that runs the operation.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and an emergency response team has been activated, Bernama reported.

The joint venture did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)