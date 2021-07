FILE PHOTO: A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s prime minister on Monday appointed Mohd Bakke Salleh as the chairman of state energy firm Petronas.

The appointment is effective Aug. 1, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement.