Malaysia's Petronas adds three new vessels to global LNG fleet

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd has expanded its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) fleet with three newbuild 174,000 cubic metres vessels, the company said on Thursday.

The firm has signed an agreement with shipowner Hyundai LNG Shipping for the vessels that are expected to be delivered from the second quarter of 2024 and will mainly be used to lift cargoes from LNG Canada, Petronas said.

Petronas said this will enlarge its global LNG fleet to 27 vessels from 24, and help deliver LNG to over 25 countries from its supply points in Malaysia, Australia, Egypt and Canada.

“Upon completion, these vessels would be amongst the most energy efficient LNG carriers ever built, with shaft generators powered by LNG,” the company said.

The vessels will have features that reduce hull resistance and aerodynamic drag at sea, according to Petronas. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)