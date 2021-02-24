Malaysia's Petronas makes oil discovery at Hidayah-1 exploration well in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Wednesday said has made an oil discovery at the Hidayah-1 exploration well in Indonesia through its subsidiary PC North Madura II Ltd.

The well, located within the North Madura II Production Sharing Contract (PSC) offshore East Java, encountered an oil-bearing carbonate build-up with good reservoir qualities in the Ngimbang carbonate formation, Petronas said. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu, editing by Louise Heavens)