Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline exploded, situation under control- official

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Malaysian fire and rescue department official confirmed on Monday that there was an explosion on Sunday on the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline in East Malaysia but the situation is now under control.

Sarawak state department director Khirudin Drahman told Reuters that they received confirmation of the incident only on Monday due to the remoteness of the site of the explosion in the northern district of Marudi.

“The explosion is still under investigation. Due to communication problem and remoteness (of the site), our team was late in relaying information to our system. But Petronas’ ERT (emergency response team) brought the explosion and a small fire under control,” Khirudin said, referring to state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas.