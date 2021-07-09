Malaysia finance ministry confirms lawsuit filed against KPMG partners over 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance ministry on Friday confirmed that a lawsuit had been filed by the government, state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and its subsidiaries against 44 partners of audit firm KPMG on July 6.

“The claim is related to the 1MDB audit works performed by KPMG for the years 2010 to 2012,” a finance ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Audit firm KPMG on Friday said there had been no wrongdoing and pledged to “vigorously” contest the suit. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)