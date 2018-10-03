Wife of former Malaysian PM Najib arrested by anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency arrested former first lady Rosmah Mansor on Wednesday and she will be charged with money laundering, her lawyer told Reuters.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was detained after being questioned by the anti-graft agency, her lawyer, K.Kumaraendran, said.

She will be charged on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)