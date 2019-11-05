Market News
November 5, 2019 / 3:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 bln in 1MDB-linked assets

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia is looking to locate at least 18 billion ringgit ($4.34 billion) worth of further assets linked to a scandal at state fund 1MDB, and is working with at least five nations to recover the amount, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday.

U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was siphoned from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal spanning several countries.

“This what we’re working on... to locate, investigate and research where these properties are,” Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.

“As you know it’s not just a one-off transaction, it’s multiple transactions, so we need to work together with the countries to help us.” ($1=4.1500 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below