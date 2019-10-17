Malaysia, Goldman talking dropping criminal charges over 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has been in talks with authorities in Malaysia to drop criminal charges against three subsidiaries of the bank in connection with the 1MDB scandal, the Southeast Asian country’s top prosecutor told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Malaysian and U.S. investigators say about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from now-defunct state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“We have had some preliminary meetings, but the gulf is still very wide,” the Nikkei on Thursday quoted Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas as saying.

“Both the criminal charges and settlement negotiations are happening in parallel. They are not mutually exclusive.” (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alex Richardson)