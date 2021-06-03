Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Malaysia says Deloitte paid $80 million in 1MDB settlement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015.REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said it had received $80 million from audit firm Deloitte PLT, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia’s finance ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB. About 16.4 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said.

($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ed Davies

