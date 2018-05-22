FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Malaysia says finance ministry has been bailing out 1MDB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia has been “bailing out” 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) debt obligations since April 2017 and payments on behalf of the state fund amounted to 6.98 billion ringgit ($1.8 billion), the newly appointed finance minister said on Tuesday.

The sum included payments made to Abu Dhabi fund IPIC as part of a settlement agreement amounting to 5.05 billion ringgit, Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

“The above confirms the public suspicion that 1MDB had essentially deceived Malaysians by claiming that they have been paid via a “successful rationalisation exercise,” he said. “All these while it has been the MoF (finance ministry) who has bailed out 1MDB.” ($1 = 3.9650 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon)

