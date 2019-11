KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Monday ruled that former Prime Minister Najib Razak will have to defend himself against seven counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power in a case linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Najib told the court he would take the stand in his defence. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)