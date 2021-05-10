Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit seeking recovery of $23 billion in assets

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its former unit SRC International have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding the firms, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Malaysia and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks and financial institutions around the world.