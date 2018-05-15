FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

AirAsia defends chief executive after regulator files police report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Reuters) - AirAsia Group Bhd defended Chief Eexecutive Tony Fernandes on Tuesday after Malaysia’s aviation regulator filed a police report against him for accusing it of ordering the airline to cancel extra flights during a recent election.

“AirAsia strongly refutes the police report lodged by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) against AirAsia Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes,” the budget carrier said in a statement.

The company added that it would cooperate with the police investigation and take all actions necessary to protect the interests of AirAsia, as well as Fernandes. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Darren Schuettler)

