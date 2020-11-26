Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
URGENT-Malaysia's parliament approves 2021 budget in win for PM Muhyiddin

By Reuters Staff

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s parliament approved the government’s 2021 budget on Thursday, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin avoided a defeat that could have triggered a political crisis and deepened economic suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliament passed the budget by a voice vote, leaving it unclear exactly how many of the 222 lawmakers supported the government’s first budget since Muhyiddin emerged as the leader of a new coalition in March. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

