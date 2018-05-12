FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Mahathir names Lim Guan Eng as finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (Reuters) - Lim Guan Eng, a former banker and a qualified chartered accountant, was named on Saturday as Malaysia’s new finance minister by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir also named former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin as the home or interior minister and Mohamad Sabu, a long-time opposition politician, as the defence minister.

Former central bank governor Zeti Akhthar Aziz and billionaire tycoon Robert Kuok were among those named to a special team of eminent persons that will advise the government on economic and financial matters for the next 100 days. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

