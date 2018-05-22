FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 9:04 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysia's previous government deceived parliament over finances - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new finance minister on Tuesday said the previous government has “conducted an exercise of deception”, not just over state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and misrepresented the financial situation in parliament.

Lim Guan Eng, who was sworn in as finance minister on Monday, also said treasury officials and the country’s auditor general were not able to access certain accounts and reports.

“A thorough investigation and discovery is still ongoing to uncover the necessary financial information and data,” Lim said in a statement.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

