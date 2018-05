Former senior anti-graft official files complaint against ousted PM Najib- Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 (Reuters) - A former official of Malaysia’s anti-graft agency, MACC, has lodged a report against ousted premier Najib Razak on suspicion of blocking investigations in cases involving state fund 1MDB and a government pension fund, state news agency Bernama and other media reports said.

Malaysia’s attorney general cleared Najib of any wrongdoing in connection to alleged graft at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in 2016.

The attorney general was sacked by new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has vowed to investigate allegations of graft and mismanagement under the previous administration.

Former MACC intelligence and investigations director Abdul Razak Idris called for Najib to declare his assets, Bernama reported. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Emily Chow; writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)