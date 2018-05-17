FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Mahathir says police have "enough reasons" to search Najib's home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said he believed the police had “enough reasons” to search properties linked to ousted premier Najib Razak.

Malaysian police conducted searches through the night and into Thursday at five places linked to Najib, including the family home where he stays.

“I suppose the police have enough reasons to raid,” Mahathir told reporters, adding he did not have any further details.

A multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by Najib, is being investigated by police in at least six countries, including the United States. Najib denies any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

