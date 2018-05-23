Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new transport minister said the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 by a private U.S. firm will end on Tuesday next week and there will be no more extensions.

Houston-based Ocean Infinity has been searching for the aircraft that disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, in one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

“This morning I raised this in cabinet and agreed to extend to May 29,” Anthony Loke told reporters. Asked if that meant no more extensions, he said: “Yes.”