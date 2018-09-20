Malaysia charges former PM Najib with abuse of power, money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday charged former Prime Minister Najib Razak with abuse of power and money laundering over hundreds of millions of dollars of funds received in his personal bank account.

They charged Najib with four counts of abuse of power regarding an amount of 2.3 billion ringgit ($556.23 million) in state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prosecutors also charged him with 21 counts of money laundering.

Najib pleaded not guilty to all 25 charges. ($1=4.1350 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee, Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)