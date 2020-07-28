Market News
Former Malaysian PM Najib arrives at court for 1MDB case verdict

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court on Tuesday to hear a verdict in the first of several graft trials linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A high court judge is scheduled to open proceedings at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) before delivering a ruling on seven charges that Najib faces over allegations he received 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International in 2014.

He has pleaded not guilty to criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ed Davies and Tom Hogue)

