KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Tuesday said former prime minister Najib Razak had been arrested and would be charged on Wednesday in relation to a probe into SRC International, a former unit of troubled state fund 1MDB.

A task force investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said in a statement that Najib was arrested in the afternoon at his home. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)