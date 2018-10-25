FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 2:18 AM / in 27 minutes

Former Malaysian PM Najib, ex-treasury chief charged with criminal breach of trust

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his top treasury official were on Thursday charged with six counts each of criminal breach of trust involving government funds of 6.6 billion ringgit ($1.58 billion).

The charges against Najib and Irwan Serigar Abdullah, Malaysia’s former Treasury secretary-general, were the latest in a widening crackdown on corruption.

The two pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

$1 = 4.1660 ringgit Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry

