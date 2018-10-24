FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 24, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia to charge former PM Najib, ex-Treasury head in graft probe

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s former premier, Najib Razak, and the former head of Treasury will be charged on Thursday in connection with several cases of criminal breach of trust involving government funds, the anti-graft agency said.

The charges are the latest in a widening investigation of corruption, launched by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after Najib was ousted in a shock general election upset in May.

Najib and Mohamad Irwan Serigar Abdullah, former Treasury secretary-general, will be brought to a Kuala Lumpur court on Thursday to be charged, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement.

Najib is already facing 32 money laundering, graft and breach of trust charges in relation to transactions linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

U.S. authorities allege that about $4.5 billion was siphoned from the fund, founded by Najib in 2009. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.