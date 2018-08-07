Malaysian anti-graft agency asks former PM Najib to appear - newspaper

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has asked former Prime Minister Najib Razak to appear at its office on Tuesday, the Star daily said, quoting unnamed agency sources.

Najib was asked to appear at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), it added.

Reuters could not immediately reach an agency spokesman to seek comment. Najib’s spokesman did not immediately respond to queries. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)