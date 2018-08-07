FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 7, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysian anti-graft agency asks former PM Najib to appear - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has asked former Prime Minister Najib Razak to appear at its office on Tuesday, the Star daily said, quoting unnamed agency sources.

Najib was asked to appear at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), it added.

Reuters could not immediately reach an agency spokesman to seek comment. Najib’s spokesman did not immediately respond to queries. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.