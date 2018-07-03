Malaysian authorities arrest former premier Najib Razak - sources

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested on Tuesday, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, following an investigation into how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded almost a decade ago.

Authorities picked up Najib from his home after serving him a remand order, two sources close to the family said. One of the sources said Najib is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday after being remanded for one night.