Malaysian court allows stay of jail sentence, fine for ex-PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Tuesday granted a delay in carrying out a jail sentence and fine against former Prime Minister Najib Razak at the end of the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

High court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali also increased his bail amount by 1 million ringgit ($235,300) that must be posted by Wednesday.

Najib was earlier sentenced to 12 years in jail and a 210 million ringgit fine for abuse of power for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the state fund. ($1 = 4.2500 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

