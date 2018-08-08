Malaysia's former PM Najib charged with three counts of money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s embattled former Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged on Wednesday with three counts of money laundering as part of a probe into money missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The charges, read out in court, were related to transfers of 42 million ringgit ($10 million) from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, into Najib’s personal bank account.

Last month, Najib was arrested and charged with abuse of power and criminal breach of trust following a probe into SRC International.