Malaysia's king to remain in hospital for follow-up treatment: palace

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah RiÕayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, inspects an honour guard during the 62nd Merdeka Day (Independence Day) celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, August 31, 2019.ÊREUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s king will remain hospitalised after undergoing treatment for his knees and ankles to address sports injuries, the national palace said in a statement on Monday.

The palace said the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah, was initially warded for food poisoning on Sept. 21, and later underwent successful intervention for his sports injuries on Sept. 24.

“Following the intervention treatment, His Majesty has been advised to undergo follow up treatment and close monitoring by a team of medical experts at IJN,” the palace said, referring to the National Heart Institute.

The king is expected to be discharged “in the near future”, and will be resting in the national palace, the palace said.

The palace’s comptroller had said on Friday that the king would not be taking any meetings for a week, amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.