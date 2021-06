FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, inspects an honour guard during the 62nd Merdeka Day (Independence Day) celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, August 31, 2019.REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s king on Wednesday asked parliament to hold a special sitting before Aug. 1, according to a report by national newswire Bernama.

The speakers of parliament and the senate said they have submitted their proposal to the prime minister to hold a special sitting as requested by King Al-Sultan Abdullah, the report said.