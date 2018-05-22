FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 3:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia will review the implementation of mega projects such as the high speed rail line to Singapore, and a $14 billion rail project connecting the country’s east and west coasts, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing the economic affairs minister.

Mohamed Azmin Ali also said the government will ensure projects that will be implemented in the future are transparent and open, without any direct deals, according to Bernama.

Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to review some projects approved by the earlier administration, including the East Coast Rail Line - a 55 billion ringgit ($13.84 billion) rail project that will link Malaysia’s east coast on the South China Sea to Kuala Lumpur and the strategic shipping routes of the Strait of Malacca in the west. ($1 = 3.9740 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
