FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 18, 2018 / 6:17 PM / in 2 hours

Luxembourg seeks Malaysia talks over frozen 1MDB cash -sources

Michele Sinner

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, May 18 (Reuters) - Authorities in Luxembourg hope Malaysia’s new government may offer new information on some $100 million from investment fund 1MDB that Luxembourg froze two years ago in a money-laundering probe, judicial sources told Reuters.

Confirming for the first time on Friday that such a sum had been blocked in the Grand Duchy after Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild was fined one year ago over money-laundering, the sources said that Luxembourg was keen to pursue inquiries now the new government is looking into troubles at the state fund.

Days after the electoral downfall of Malaysia’s long-time ruling coalition and of premier Najib Razak, new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has pushed an investigation into scandal-plagued 1Malaysia Development Berhad, amid accusations Najib benefited from money from a former entity of 1MDB.

Najib denies wrongdoing.

In June 2017, Edmond de Rothschild and Luxembourg officials said the bank was fined nearly 9 million euros ($10.60 million)for shortcomings in money-laundering controls. On Friday, the Luxembourg sources said that authorities froze $100 million in the case a year earlier but had not until now been able to determine what to do with the funds due to a lack of information from Malaysia. ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg, writing by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; @macdonaldrtr Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.