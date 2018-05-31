FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 8:03 AM / a few seconds ago

Malaysia, Singapore to work together to recover 1MDB funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - A Malaysian task force investigating a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB is working with counterparts in neighbouring Singapore to retrieve funds believed to have been misappropriated, it said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the task force said both countries would also work to collect evidence for the inquiry into the fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and trace witnesses in Singapore.

At least six countries, including the United States and Switzerland, are investigating claims that $4.5 billion was siphoned out of the fund founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

