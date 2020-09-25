Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Malaysia finance ministry says stimulus measures to add 3.7%-4% to 2020 GDP

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance ministry said on Friday that economic stimulus measures worth 305 billion ringgit ($73.2 billion) are expected to add 3.7%-4% to the nation’s 2020 gross domestic product (GDP).

The finance ministry said in a statement an additional stimulus package worth 10 billion ringgit to help industries and citizens badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to boost fourth-quarter economic growth.

This package was announced on Wednesday.

$1 = 4.1650 ringgit Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up