Malaysia finance ministry says stimulus measures to add 3.7%-4% to 2020 GDP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance ministry said on Friday that economic stimulus measures worth 305 billion ringgit ($73.2 billion) are expected to add 3.7%-4% to the nation’s 2020 gross domestic product (GDP).

The finance ministry said in a statement an additional stimulus package worth 10 billion ringgit to help industries and citizens badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to boost fourth-quarter economic growth.

This package was announced on Wednesday.