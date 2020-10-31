Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin calls on lawmakers to ensure national budget will be passed to tackle pandemic

By Reuters Staff

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on lawmakers on Saturday to ensure the country’s 2021 budget is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope all parliamentarians can put aside political differences to ensure that the 2021 Budget is approved in the interest of the people and the country,” he said in a televised address.

He also said elections that must be held in Sabah and Sarawak states despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, unless a state of emergency is declared.

Reporting by Liz Lee and Rozanna Latiff

