Vitol building new crude oil tanks in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) -

* Vitol is building crude oil storage tanks at Tanjung Bin in the southern Malaysian state of Johor to hold feedstock for its new refinery at the same site, a senior company official said on Thursday

* The world’s largest independent oil trader is building a new 30,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery next to its oil storage terminal to provide low-sulphur fuel for ships

* The tanks are capable of holding 230,000 cubic metres of crude oil, Vitol Asia’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kho Hui Meng said in an e-mail

* “Beside the onsite equipment, we are concurrently building 6 brand new crude/feedstock tanks at Tanjung Bin,” Kho said

* “U.S. crude is one of the many options in regard to feedstock choice when the refinery is operational,” he said (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)