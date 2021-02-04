Malaysia's Prasarana to lodge graft report over Saudi project losses

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Prasarana Malaysia on Thursday said it will lodge reports with the country’s anti-graft agency and companies commission over losses incurred during their involvement in Saudi Arabia’s MMMSL rail project.

The Malaysian public transport operator in a statement said the reports are based on findings of audit and forensic investigations on its involvement in the Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro-Southern Line from 2015 to 2018, causing the firm 417 million riyal ($111.19 million) in losses.

Prasarana was awarded a three-year contract in 2015 to operate and maintain the MMMSL line, which was used to ferry millions of Muslims on the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

“In a board of directors meeting that took place this morning, we are satisfied with the advice by the Audit Risk Committee that there are grounds for Prasarana to take this matter up with the authorities for proper investigations and ensuing legal actions to commence,” Prasarana Chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said in the statement.

Prasarana’s statement did not mention the nature of the issues uncovered during its 18-month internal audit and forensic investigation carried out by PriceWaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services.

The project was previously managed by a consortium led by China Railway Construction Corp, which built the rail line.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)