Singapore says it has 1MDB-linked jet but no Malaysian request for its return

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore police said on Tuesday an aircraft linked to an investigation into a multi-billion scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB is parked at the city-state’s Seletar Airport.

Singapore authorities had not previously confirmed that the $35-million private jet, which Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he is seeking to repossess, was in the city.

The aircraft is believed to be owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Singapore police said they had not received any formal request from Malaysian authorities for the return of the aircraft. (Reporting by John Geddie Editing by Robert Birsel)