FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 31, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia says settled 1MDB bond coupon payment due on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia has paid a 143.75 million ringgit ($36.2 million) bond coupon payment of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was due on Wednesday, the finance minister said.

“We have settled that ... I have signed it very reluctantly, and the payment has been made,” Lim Guan Eng told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

The new Malaysian government that took charge this month has said that 1MDB is unable to repay its debts but the government would honour all commitments for the state fund.

$1 = 3.9770 ringgit Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.