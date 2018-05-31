Malaysia says settled 1MDB bond coupon payment due on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia has paid a 143.75 million ringgit ($36.2 million) bond coupon payment of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was due on Wednesday, the finance minister said.

“We have settled that ... I have signed it very reluctantly, and the payment has been made,” Lim Guan Eng told reporters in a press conference on Thursday.

The new Malaysian government that took charge this month has said that 1MDB is unable to repay its debts but the government would honour all commitments for the state fund.