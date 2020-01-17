Energy
January 17, 2020 / 8:53 AM / a minute ago

Malaysia sets February export tax for crude palm oil at 6%

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia has raised its export tax for crude palm oil to 6% for February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Friday, citing the national customs department.

The world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil calculated a reference price of 2,907.63 ringgit per tonne for next month.

Malaysia had set the export tax for January at 5%, raising it after placing a tax-free exemption on crude palm oil from May to December 2019 in a move to boost palm oil exports and expand into new markets. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below