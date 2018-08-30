FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia floats plan for third link to Singapore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday there is “some” plan to build a third link with Singapore, amid reports that Malaysia’s southern state of Johor was in talks to build a bridge that could be completed in three or four years.

Singapore is currently linked to Johor via a very busy causeway to the north and a bridge from the western part of the island state.

Asked about a plan to build a third link, Mahathir told reporters in Kuala Lumpur: “There is some plan in the offing ... there is already some plan.” He did not provide any further details.

Singapore officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia’s Star newspaper quoted Johor’s chief minister Osman Sapian as saying the state government was in talks with a company about the third link project, which could be built in the next three to four years.

Mahathir’s comment comes after he took aim at a series of infrastructure projects with China and with Singapore that had been pushed by his predecessor Najib Razak, whom he drove from office in a surprise election victory in May.

Mahathir has suspended plans for a high speed rail link from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan in KUALA LUMPUR and Fathin Ungku in SINGAPORE Writing by John Geddie Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
