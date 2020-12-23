Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on flat-rolled steel from China, S.Korea, Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia has imposed anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam for five years, its Ministry of International Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

The duties on flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel plated or coated with aluminum and zinc, come after an anti-dumping investigation was carried out on behalf of the domestic industry, the ministry said.

The investigation found that “the subject merchandise is being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in the alleged countries”, it said in a statement.

The tax would range between 2.18% to 18.88% for products from China, and 9.98% to 34.94% for products from South Korea, and 3.06% to 37.14% for products from Vietnam.

The duties came into effect on Dec. 12 and will be imposed until Dec. 11, 2025.

Vietnam made a similar move on Wednesday, putting duties on some coil or sheet cold-rolled steel products originating from China, also for five years, starting Dec. 28. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)