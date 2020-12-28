Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax on cold-rolled steel from Indonesia, Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has imposed provisional duties on certain cold-rolled stainless steel imports from Indonesia and Vietnam, pending the conclusion of an anti-dumping investigation, its Ministry of International Trade and Industry said on Monday.

A preliminary probe, conducted on behalf of the sole Malaysian producer of the product, found sufficient evidence warranting further investigation into the importation of cold- rolled stainless steel in coils, sheets or any other form, it said.

“The government therefore has decided to impose a provisional measure, which shall be in the form of provisional anti-dumping duties guaranteed by a security,” the ministry said.

The security would be equivalent to the amount of the dumping margins determined in the preliminary probe, it said.

The duties range between 7.73% to 34.82%, and would be imposed no longer than 120 days from Dec. 26 this year.

A final determination on the ministry’s probe will be made by April 31.

Last week, Malaysia imposed anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam after determining that they were being imported at a price lower than the selling price in the origin countries.