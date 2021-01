KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 (Reuters) - International investors bought 326.1 million ringgit ($80.68 million) net of Malaysian equities last week, MIDF Research said in its Monday report, citing bourse data.

Contrary to expectations, the buying interest continued even after a declaration of state of emergency was declared in the country last Tuesday, the research house said. ($1 = 4.0420 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)