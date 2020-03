KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Foreign funds reduced their net exposure in Malaysian equities by 1.19 billion ringgit ($283 million) last week, MIDF Research said, citing stock exchange data.

It was the third straight week international funds cut exposure in the market, the research house said in a report on Monday.

MIDF Research also said that Malaysia’s year-to-date foreign net outflow stood at 3.3 billion ringgit.