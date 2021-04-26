Maldives gets $100 mln in reopening of March Islamic bonds transaction

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - The government of the Maldives sold $100 million in Islamic bonds on Monday in a reopening of a transaction the state did last month, a document showed.

The “tap” of the existing bonds - when an existing transaction is reopened for subscription using the same documentation as before - was at a profit rate of 10.5%, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

That transaction was a tap of a five-year sukuk deal the Maldives did last month through which it raised $200 million.

Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) arranged the tap, the document showed.

The Maldives has been trying to diversify its borrowing away from China following a Beijing-backed infrastructure boom under the previous government that alarmed the United States and traditional ally India.

On taking power in 2019, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s party admitted it had no idea of the true size of its debts to China, pledging to improve transparency around its borrowings.

The island archipelago’s former president Abdulla Yameen was later sentenced to five years in jail for graft, though he denies the charges. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)